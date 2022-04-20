Bandits kill newly elected LG councillor, two others, abduct several in Katsina





By Ogalah Ibrahim

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists have reportedly killed one of the newly elected local government councillors and two other residents within Malumfashi – Kafur LGA axis of Katsina State early hours of Wednesday morning.

Magaji Nasir, the newly elected councillor, sprayed with bullets in the attack was rushed to the Malumfashi General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

One of the residents from the community who spoke to Vanguard disclosed that the armed bandits, numbering over 10, stormed the Gozaki community a little after midnight, shooting sporadically.

According to the source, two wives of the slain councillor, Magaji Nasir were also abducted by the hoodlums but later regained their freedom from the hoodlums.

“The bandits took two of his wives away but later released them after spraying his body with bullets,” the source said.

A resident of Dutsen Reme, another community attacked by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper