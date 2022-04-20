FG and the unholy alliance of terrorists





THE Muhammadu Buhari government has finally admitted what has long been public knowledge: Boko Haram and other North East-based jihadist terror outfits have forged alliance with terrorist groups in the North-West and North-Central which the regime calls “Bandits”.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, on Wednesday April 13, 2022 after the weekly federal cabinet meeting, called the alliance of terrorists “an unholy handshake”.

According to him, a preliminary report indicated that the latest train attack in which eight people were killed, scores injured and over 150 taken hostage, was an example of such collaboration. Yet only on March 28, 2022, the Minister had claimed that Nigeria was safer now than in 2015.

For over two years since Abubakar Shekau’s Boko Haram sprouted in Niger State and started operating in a trademark style of attacking villages, abducting students and highway travellers and extracting levies from locals, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper