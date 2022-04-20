Inflation: Central Banks should raise interest rates – IMF





IMF

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), has called on Central banks across the globe to raise interest rates, in order to halt the escalating inflationary trends.

IMF Director of Monetary and Capital Markets, Tobias Adrian, made this call at a press briefing on the latest Global Financial Stability Report, in Washington DC, United states of America, on Tuesday.

IMF raises Nigeria’s economic growth forecast to 3.4%

Describing inflation as the most important challenge, Adrian suggested that actions were needed to aggressively bring inflation down back to target.

According to him, “Consumers expect prices to continue to rise rapidly in the short term before inflationary pressures start to recede over the medium term. But this could change.

“There’s a risk that eventually inflation expectations could de-anchor and there could be more of an expectation of inflation even in the medium term. Central banks have to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper