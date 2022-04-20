Interim govt, poll suspension more dangerous to Nigeria — AFENIFERE, NWODO, UZODIMMA, M-BELT FORUM, PANDEF, CUPP





…Interim govt call, a sign of a failed state—Afenifere

…Nigerians must not listen to Afe Babalola — Okwesilieze Nwodo

…It’s a call for anarchy — Uzodimma

…Not tenable in democracy —MBF

…Babalola’s position, a distraction —PANDEF

…Babalola entitled to his opinion — CAN

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon, Peter Duru, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Davies Iheamnacho, Ikechukwu Odu & Luminous Jannamike, LAGOS

A host of eminent Nigerians and groups, yesterday, kicked against the call for postponement of the 2023 polls and setting up of an Interim Government after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure by Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, saying the move would do more harm than good to the country.

Aare Babalola, the Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, said on Tuesday that conducting the 2023 polls with the 1999 constitution would push Nigeria deeper into the abyss.

He suggested that the preoccupation of the interim government…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper