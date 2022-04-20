Kwankwaso picks presidential form, says he’s angry with the status quo





Kwankwaso

…Vows to address insecurity, revamp economy, others.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed to secure the nation, revamp the economy and unite Nigerians, saying he is “angry with the status quo”.

This is just as the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) strong man in the Northwest said he is sure of his victory in the 2023 presidential elections.

Kwankwaso disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday at the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) National Secretariat, Abuja, shortly after obtaining his expression of interest and nomination forms.

The presidential hopeful declared that he has served the nation in various capacities faithfully under the APC and the PDP, contributing immensely to its growth even though he later realised that both parties lacked clear cut ideologies.

He affirmed that the NNPP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper