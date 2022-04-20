N10bn debt: FCTA seals Fed Ministry of Works, FCC, others





By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has sealed the premises of the Federal Ministry of Works, Federal Character Commission, FCC; Merit House Maitama and Murg Plaza, all in Abuja over a N10 billion waste management debt owed the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, AEPB.

Addressing journalists during the exercise, Director of the board, Osilama Braimah, said the board provided waste management and other environmental services for the affected clients but they refused to pay.

He explained that the board was owed huge amount of money without efforts by the defaulters to pay.

“We try to negotiate to have a better way to achieve results but there was no positive response. We have given them a payment plan but many of them refused to take this opportunity serious, and so the board then resorted to legal means to recover the debts. The board got court orders to seal the premises,” he said.

According to him, the exercise, which has just…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper