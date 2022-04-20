NAF, in Super Tucano jets kill top ISIS Commander, Ammar Bin-Umar in Lake Chad





…As ISWAP kills two soldiers, one policeman in fresh Borno attack

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, have eliminated a top leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, ISIS, Ammar Bin-Umar, in Lake Chad during massive air strikes.

The killing came at a time two soldiers and a mobile policeman were killed in a fresh attack on a military formation by Islamic State of West African Province terrorists in Molai, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The top ISIS commander is believed to have been sent by ISIS to coordinate terrorists attacks by the Islamic State West Africa, ISWAP, which is holding sway and operating from the Tumbuns in Lake Chad against targets in Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

A military intelligence officer, who confirmed the elimination of the top ISIS commander, said the coordinated airstrikes were spearheaded by Nigerian Air Force Super Tucano jets, in collaboration with the Multi…





