NGX, IFC, others collaborate on best practice on climate disclosure





By Nkiruka Nnorom

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo), in collaboration with UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), have joined forces to ensure the adoption of best practices on climate disclosure by quoted companies in line with the Financial Standards Board (FSB) Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations.

In line with this, the NGX hosted the first in a 2-part training series on climate disclosure as part of the NGX Regulation Climate Awareness Initiative.

The course, themed TCFD 101 provided an overview of climate-related reporting and its importance in the global fight against climate change while also sharing critical information with participants on the initial steps to address the TCFD recommendations.

Speaking at the training, Ms. Tinuade Awe, Chief Executive Officer, NGX Regulation, said: “Globally, there are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper