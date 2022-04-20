YOV appoints new General Secretary, Deputy





.

Prominent Diaspora Organisation, Yoruba One Voice, YOV, has appointed Prince Adedokun Ademiluyi as the new General Secretary, and Akogun Olakanye Franklin as the deputy respectively of the group.

The Yoruba diaspora organization added that the move is in line with the agenda of the organization to re-organize and reposition the diaspora group, insisting that it is also to expand the scope of the organization and accommodate other like-minded Yoruba sons and daughters across the world.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mrs Omoladun Orolugbagbe, YOV stated further that the appointment into the two positions takes immediate effect.

Orolugbagbe said: “In its determination to re-organize and reposition the organization for the actualisation of its agenda and future dream, the National Executive Council, NEC, which is the highest decision-making organ of Yoruba Diaspora Organisation (YOV) has appointed Prince Adedokun Ademiluyi as the new General Secretary and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper