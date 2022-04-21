2023: Akerele meets APC delegates for House of Representatives ticket





Pledges to reposition constituency, stop tokenism

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AN All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the House of Representatives in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State and former Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele has promised to reposition the federal constituency and correct the imbalance the area has suffered in national development if nominated by the party and then goes ahead to win the election.

Akerele in the last few days has been meeting with Akoko-Edo APC ward chairmen, stakeholders and leaders and delegates to consult with them on his possible aspiration and bid to seek the party nomination.

A statement on Wednesday by the Director, Media and Logistics, TFA Campaign Organization, Jaspa Olowojoba said Akerele unveiled his manifesto and explained his agenda to reposition the area





Source: Vanguard Newspaper