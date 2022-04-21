2023: APC buckles to ‘forces’, opts for indirect primary





…Presidential aspirants intensify battle for 7,747 delegates, as party pegs presidential forms at N100m, governorship N50m

…Fixes Presidential primaries May 30 to June 1

…N-West, S-West zones become delegates’ warehouse

…Lawan, Gbaja demand automatic return tickets for NASS members

…Serving, former govs tearing APC apart — Adamu, as party’s NEC transfers its powers to NWC for 90 days

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Following resistance by major stakeholders and presidential aspirants to consensus, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has chosen indirect primaries as the mode of choosing its presidential candidate for the 2023 poll.

Some leading presidential aspirants and stakeholders, Vanguard gathered, were vehemently opposed to consensus and vowed to test their popularity among the delegates of the party.

The Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee, NWC, of the party had earlier proposed the indirect method, which the National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper