2023: APC nomination forms expensive but we must purchase it – Oriaku





…appeals to NWC to review cost

…says opposition will collaborate to remove PDP

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A governorship aspirant in Abia State, Hon. Obinna Oriaku has said that truly the nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC are expensive for the ordinary Nigerians to afford.

He however appealed to the National Working Committee, NWC of the party to review the prices.

Oriaku, the immediate Commissioner for Finance who officially declared his intention to run for the plum office on Tuesday in Abia said that should the NWC stick the published prices of the form, they will have no choice than to still purchase it, stressing that it was a part of the sacrifice to redeem the State.

Recall that APC on Wednesday announced to sell their nomination forms for President at N100 million while that of the governorship was placed at N50 million.

Speaking with Vanguard on the phone, Oriaku said: “It is expensive, there is no doubt…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper