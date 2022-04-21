Anchor Insurance gets nod to sell passengers’ flight welfare scheme





Managing Director, Mr. Ebose Augustine

By Rosemary Iwunze

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has approved Local Passengers’ Flight Welfare Scheme for Anchor Insurance Company Limited.

This follows the firm’s determination to expand its retail market which aims to subsequently increase premium earnings and deepen penetration.

Managing Director of the company, Mr. Ebose Augustine, said that the scheme will run henceforth with its existing general insurance products.

READ ALSO:

In its approval letter to the company, NAICOM stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred on the Commission by Insurance Act 2003, your Company is hereby granted a “no objection” to introduce your product tagged “Local Passengers’ Flight Welfare Scheme” to the Nigerian Insurance…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper