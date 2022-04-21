CBN confirms minor fire outbreak at its Makurdi Branch





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said that the minor fire which occurred at its Makurdi Branch early Thursday morning had been put out and no damage was done.

Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, said this in a statement posted on the apex bank’s website on Thursday.

The statement said, “A minor fire occurred at our Makurdi Branch at about 7.00 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, and was swiftly checked moments after it was detected.

“The prompt response of the Bank’s security and facility management units as well as support from the Benue State Fire Service helped to extinguish the fire and prevented any damage from being done at the main office building.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper