Chrisland: Ensure proactive regulation, affordable quality education, not shutting schools — Lagos PDP blasts govt 





The People Democratic, PDP, Lagos State, has faulted government on the shutting down of Chrisland Schools in the state in the wake of the viral video of its students engaging in sexual activities.

In fact, PDP blamed the APC-led state government for worsening the collapse of the social institutions.

In a statement by Hakeem Amode, the state Publicity Secretary, PDP accused the government of failing in its regulatory duties, creating a bad economy that makes parents pursue income to the detriment of the vital role parenting plays in a society.

A video had emerged on the social media showing students of Chrisland Schools engaging in sexual activities.

This led to revelations, accusations and counter-accusations between the school authorities and mother of the girl involved.

Reacting, Lagos State government shut…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper