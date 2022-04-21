FG/ASUU face-off: Our pains, frustration — Students, parents





By Elizabeth Osayande

THE saying that “when two elephants fight, the grass suffers” is apt in describing the pains, and frustrations of students in Nigerian universities and their parents over the ongoing dispute between the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and the Federal Government that has paralysed academic activities in the institutions.

Recall that on March14, ASUU rolled over the one-month warning strike it embarked upon on February 14 for two months. The decision of ASUU was reached at an emergency National Executive Council, NEC meeting held in Abuja.

The National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said: “NEC noted that the union’s leadership has held some interactive meetings with agents of government in the last four weeks that the strike action had lasted. However, NEC was disappointed that government did not treat the matters involved with utmost urgency they deserved during the four-week period as expected of a reasonable,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper