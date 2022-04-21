Kaduna 2023: I’ll deal with insecurity if elected Kaduna Gov — Ex-Customs ACG





.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A retired Assistant Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Alhaji Bashir Abubakar has said that with his long experience in the paramilitary service, he would tackle the problem of insecurity in Kaduna State if elected governor in 2023.

Speaking at the Kaduna State Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) where he declared his intention to vie for the Governorship of the state in 2023, Alhaji Bashir Abubakar said he has over 30 years of experience in the Nigerian Customs where he held very sensitive positions and that would equip him to deal with the insecurity bedevilling Kaduna State once he is elected Governor.

He explained that his intention to vie for the number one position in the state arose after a series of consultations with friends and associates who later, urged him to contest for the governorship so as to have a worthy successor to Governor El-Rufai in 2023.

He said his track records as retired…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper