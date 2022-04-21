Man,30, rapes 20-yr-old woman in Church





By James Ogunnaike

A 30-years-old man, Ajibola Akindele was on Monday arrested by men of Ogun State Police command, for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 20-year-old girl (name withheld) inside a church.

The Ogun State command Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital.

The suspect, according to Oyeyemi, was arrested following a report lodged at Lafenwa divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim, who reported that she sent her daughter to go and decorate a church in Ita Oshin area of Abeokuta together with the suspect on the 16th of April 2022.

“On getting to the church, they met some other women who came to sweep the church in preparation for Sunday service”.

“But soon as those women left after sweeping the church, the suspect…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper