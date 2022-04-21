MCC partners Rosedale Academy  on scholarships for Nigerians to study in top Canadian varsities





By Etop Ekanem & Happiness Ernest

IN a bid to bridge the gap between the Canadian High School curriculum and the West African High School Syllabus, Maple Canadian College is in partnership with Rosedale Academy, Ontario, Canada to offer scholarships to Nigerians willing to study in top Canadian universities.

President, Maple Education Canada, Mrs Ebi Obaro, who stated this during a media briefing at the college premises, Lekki, Lagos said the scholarships, designed under the university pathway programme for Grade 12 (SSS3) students in Nigeria, would enable eligible students to benefits from an automatic scholarship based on students’ admission scores.

Obaro said the best student would get a scholarship of $20,000 to cover tuition fees, accommodation, feeding, and others, while the second best two would get $10,000 each.

She said: “Through our partnership with Rosedale Academy, an Ontario Ministry of Education-inspected private secondary school that is able to grant…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper