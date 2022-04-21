Police kill two terrorist’s, rescue woman, baby in Katsina





By Ogalah Ibrahim

Operatives of the police in Katsina State, Thursday rescued a woman and her 15 month old baby after killing two out of the seven terrorrists who kidnapped them from Tsamiyar Gamzako village in Kafur Local Government Area of the state.

HaMa Sanusi 30, and her 15 month old little daughter, Aisha Sanusi, were rescued after a combined team of Police and vigilante group engaged the terrorist’s in a gun duel after being alerted by members of the community who saw the hoodlums while trying to find an escape route out of the community.

The police spokespersin in the state, SP Gambo Isah disclosed this while briefing parading the remains of the hoodlums at the state force headquarter on Thursday.

According to SP Gambo, the team successfully repelled the terrorists and recovered the following items while scanning the scene: one AK 47 rifle with four (4) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and two locally fabricated pistols with six (6) rounds.

However, five of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper