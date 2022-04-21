Presidency justifies Dariye, Nyame’s pardon





Garba Shehu

Says Buhari acted in line with Constitution

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Presidency last night justified the presidential pardon granted to former Governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, saying that it was in line with the Constitutional provisions.

The Presidency also said that the pardon will in no way affect the fight against corruption, adding that the two governors were selected based on their health conditions.

Since last week the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami announced that 159 persons have been granted presidential pardon, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led government has been heavily criticized especially with the inclusion of the afore mentioned former governors that were convicted for corruption offences.

NAS faults presidential pardon for Dariye, Nyame

But the Presidency in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper