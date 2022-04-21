Ramadan Talk Day 20: What you must know about Itikaf





The last ten days is here and Ramadan is also drawing to a close. Itikaf is very relevant at this time and it is good to know the rules of seclusion so as to avoid what can invalidate. We have lots of our brothers and sisters observing Itikaff in various masjid while some are still willing to observe.

It is mustahab for a person to begin his Itikaft before sunset. Although some scholars say you can enter Itikaf at Fajr, but the popular opinion is after fajr and before sunset.

While in the masjid for the Itikaf, it is also recommended that the mutakiff keep himself busy with prayers, reading of the Holy Quran, zhikr and should avoid all kinds of worldly things.

He should refrain from talking too much or chating away time. You can be involved in brief discussion with people unless with regard to the Itikaf and worship of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper