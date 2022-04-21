Sex scandal: Prof Opefeyitimi has case to answer —OAU





….Says we protect female folks against predators

By Shina Abubakar

The Management of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, in Osun State, Wednesday, reiterated its commitment to protecting members of the university’s community, especially female folks, against sexual predators in the institution.

It also dismissed insinuations that the university is attempting to shield a professor accused of alleged sexual assault against a student in the school.

It was gathered that Boluwatife Bababunmi of the Department of Linguistics and African Languages petitioned the university, alleging that a Professor of Yoruba Incantations and Stylistics, Joseph Opefeyitimi, had sexually assaulted her.

However, the university, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the rumour of cover-up or foot-dragging over the matter is unfounded, saying it has sacked three of its lecturers over such acts in the past.

The statement reads: “The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper