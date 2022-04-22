2023 Election: Oritsejafor cautions Nigerians against vote-buying





….says Nigeria will not change until Nigerians change attitude

….as WLBC empowers 1,100 Nigerians

By Sam Eyoboka, Akpokona Omafuare and Olayinka Latona

AS Nigerians gear up for another political elections the immediate past president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, His Eminence, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor has advised Nigerians to shun any form of financial inducement to mortgage their future selling their votes to desperate politicians at the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Oritsejafor who is also the founder of Word of Life Bible Church, Warri in Delta State made the call at the 15th edition of the church’s Micro-Business Empowerment Programme held at the church’s premises in Warri, Delta State.

Pastor Oritsejafor, who described vote-buying as an attempt to change a dishonest and corrupt system through corrupt means, stressed the need for the electorate to question the competence and antecedents of the candidates running for political offices…





