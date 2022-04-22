2023: PDP, APC in verbal war over cost of nomination forms





•Ayu slams APC over N100m Presidential nomination forms; says anyone who buys nomination forms should be investigated for fraud

•Extends sale of nomination forms again

•PDP had higher prices too when they were in power —APC

By Omeiza Ajayi & Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—National chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, were yesterday locked in a war of words over the latter’s presidential nomination forms pegged at N100 million.

Recall that the opposition party also pegged its presidential nomination form at N40 million earlier in the year, as the costs by both parties elicited scathing criticisms from the public.

While Ayu described the APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms as over priced, APC accused PDP of doing same when it was in power and had no right, therefore, to condemn its price.

