2023 Polls: Resign if you have political ambition, Sanwo-Olu tells aides, others





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed all members of the State Executive Council and political appointees who are delegates to the state House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, governorship and presidential primaries and those seeking elective offices to resign.

The directive was contained in a circular by the state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, dated April 14.

The circular, which was copied to all stakeholders, was titled: “Resignation of political appointees and all other public servants who may wish to seek elective offices.”

The circular

It read in part: “It is hereby notified for general information, in line with the recently amended Electoral Act and Provisions of Rule: 040524 of the Lagos State Public Service Rules (2015), that Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, has approved the release of all political appointees who are delegates…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper