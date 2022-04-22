2023: Respect UPU’s decision, Mayor cautions Urhobo youths





The Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has warned a youth group, Coalition of Urhobo Youths, CUY to thread softly and avoid the pitfalls of the past following the adoption of the former Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Olorogun David Edevbie, as the nation’s preferred candidate for the 2023 governorship election by the Urhobo pan social-political and cultural group, Urhobo Progressive Union, UPU led by the President General, Moses Taiga.

The call according to Akpodoro, who doubles as the Coordinator of Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC in a March 20, 2022, dated release through his media Consultant, Republic Multi-Concept Communications became necessary owing to what he described as disrespecting conduct and ‘irresponsible’ manner the Isaac Omomedia-led CUY paraded itself stating that the group is on overdrive in the statement credited to it rejecting the adoption of Olorogun Edevbie’s endorsement adding that it was most…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper