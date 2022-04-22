Any youth who can’t raise N50m shouldn’t be running for president — APC Women Leader





National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Betta Edu

National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Betta Edu, said Thursday that any youth aspiring to become the president of Nigeria in 2023 should have access to at least N50 million.

The ruling party had on Wednesday, announced prices of the nomination forms for various political positions.

While the party’s presidential hopefuls are expected to pay N100 million to buy the nomination forms, governorship hopefuls will pay N50 million.

It would be recalled that APC had announced a 50 per cent reduction in the price of nomination forms for individuals under 40 years of age.

However, in an interview with Arise TV, yesterday, Edu defended the nomination forms’ price tag, adding that there were many ways young people could generate funding for elections.

She said: “If you want to be able to cater for Nigerians, you should have gone above the point where you have to look for N50…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper