Breaking: Police arrest suspected IPOB bomb manufacturer in Imo





By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Police Command on Friday said it arrested and paraded a 50-year-old-man one Simeon Onigbo, suspected to be a bomb manufacturer for the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, used in attacking police stations and government facilities in the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The command said it was last Wednesday it uncovered and raided the IPOB bomb manufacturing camp at Uba Umuaka in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, based on the credible information that was made available to the Police.

However, he said the suspect had mentioned the names of other suspects in the bomb manufacturing within and outside the states.

Sequel to the modified and invigorated strategies emplaced by the Command's management team under the watch of the Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc on the assumption of office





Source: Vanguard Newspaper