Delta 2023: Steer clear from partisan politics, APC urges UPU





Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central, Famous Oyibo, has urged the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, to steer clear from partisan politics.

The youth leader who reacted to the Urhobo umbrella body’s advertorial in a weekly bulletin , Urhobo Voice, purportedly endorsed by Chief David Edevbie, a governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and also a former Finance Commissioner in the James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan regimes from 1999 to 2011 in Delta State.

2023: UPU endorsement of Edevbie doesn’t have our blessing — Urhobo youths

According to Oyibo: “The Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, should completely steer away from partisan politics because a father is expected to do everything possible to unite his children and not to separate them by pitching one against the other. The UPU leadership should learn from history as the mistake it is trying to make now had been made way back in 1963 when the UPU adopted their own candidate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper