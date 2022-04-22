Just In: Another explosion rocks Taraba, 9 injured





By Femi Bolaji

Anxiety gripped residents of Jalingo, Taraba state capital, Friday night when an explosion reverberated across the state capital.

Vanguard learnt that the explosion was witnessed in Nukkai axis, bordering Ardo-Kola local government area of the state where same explosion was witnessed three days back.

This happened when the entire town was in a blackout due to power outage.

While details about this explosion is still sketchy, it was however learnt that no lives were lost.

An unconfirmed report from a source close to the area said several people were injured.

It was also gathered that the blast was close to the Ward Head’s house where there is a local bar and its aftermath left cracks on the walls of buildings within the site.

Contacted, spokesman of the state police command, DSP Abdullahi Usman confirmed the incident.

He said 9 people were injured and couldn’t confirm any casualty.

