N100m for APC forms reflects its corruption-riddled underbelly, says Lagos PDP 





The cost of All Progressives Congress, APC, expression of interest and nomination forms, put at N100 million is a reflection of the party’s corruption-riddled body, which should interest the country’s anti-corruption agencies.

Lagos State chapter of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, made the points in a terse statement on Thursday.

The statement, signed by Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, noted that when a politician pays such an amount, if he wins, recouping his “investments” would be priority.

Corruption: Surrender yourself to EFCC, PDP tells Lagos Speaker PDP has fully launched counter-offensive against FG’s anti-corruption battle — APC Fraudulent or primary elections?

The APC fixed the expression of interest and nomination forms for its presidential ticket at N100 million.

Others are: state House of Assembly goes for N2 million; House of Representatives, N10 million;

Senate, N20 mllion, and governorship, N50…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper