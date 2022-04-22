N100m for APC forms reflects its corruption-riddled underbelly, says Lagos PDP 

The cost of All Progressives Congress, APC, expression of interest and nomination forms, put at N100 million is a reflection of the party’s corruption-riddled body, which should interest the country’s anti-corruption agencies.
Lagos State chapter of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, made the points in a terse statement on Thursday.
The statement, signed by Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, noted that when a politician pays such an amount, if he wins, recouping his “investments” would be priority.
The APC fixed the expression of interest and nomination forms for its presidential ticket at N100 million.
Others are: state House of Assembly goes for N2 million; House of Representatives, N10 million;
Senate, N20 mllion, and governorship, N50…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper