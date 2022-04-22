Rituals: Married woman carve-up by boyfriend in Ondo





— Rescued by Amotekun

–— Akeredolu’s wife intervenes, pays hospital bills

Dayo Johnson Akure

A married woman, Funmilola Osundare escaped d3ath by whiskers in Akure, the Ondo state capital, after her yet to be identified boyfriend, suspected to be a ritualist butchered her.

Vanguard gathered that the timely intervention of neighbours saved the victim from being hacked to d3ath by the k!ller’s boyfriend at a rented apartment in ljapo, GRA, Akure.

The victim reportedly sustained varying degrees of matchet cuts on her face, shoulders and hands.

Sources said that the boyfriend said to be a footballer took the victim to the house where he moved in three days before the ugly incident to pass the night.

The Suspect reportedly attacked her at midnight but her distress cries attracted the neighbours who invited operatives of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

Vanguard learnt that the suspect fled while the neighbours rushed the victim to the Police…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper