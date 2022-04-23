2023: My nomination by northern elders not embargo for others ― Gov Bala Mohammed





Sen. Bala Mohammed, Executive Governor of Bauchi state

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has said that the Northern Elders Forum endorsement of his presidential ambition does not hamper other northern contenders from contesting for the position under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Bala Mohammed and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki were reportedly nominated by the Northern Elders’ Forum recently.

Bala Mohammed was reacting to a statement by former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido over his nomination at the Bauchi Government House on Saturday after the presention of the letter of nomination as Governor of the Year by the management of the Sun Newspaper.

Also Read:

PDP Consensus candidate: Northern leaders shortlist Saraki, Bala Mohammed PDP consensus Presidential candidate: Why IBB-led group settled for Saraki, Bala Mohammed Bauchi Gov dissociates self from plans to destabilize the nation





Source: Vanguard Newspaper