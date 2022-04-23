Alaafin Of Oyo: Another great Iroko tree has fallen ― South West Governors





Alaafin-of-Oyo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described the passage of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, as a big blow to the Oyo Kingdom; Yoruba race; and the country at large.

Akeredolu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure said the news of the transition of the revered monarch was received with rude shock.

He said “We have lost a quintessential traditional ruler and custodian of the Yoruba culture. His contributions to the development and advancement of the country and Yoruba Land in particular are unquantifiable.

“He was a great pillar. A great giant who did not only represent our cultural values but also preserved and promoted the Yoruba culture. He was a repository of knowledge.

“With over five decades on the throne of his fathers, Oba Lamidi III was the longest-reigning Alaafin whose reign has been the most remarkable for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper