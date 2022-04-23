Alaafin of Oyo: End of an era ― Olubadan





Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has described the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, as the end of a remarkable and glorious era.

In a statement personally signed by the monarch and made available to newsmen, Oba Balogun expressed shock at the news of the death of the Oyo monarch.

He recalled that the last time the two met was at his, Balogun, coronation/installation last month in Ibadan.

Olubadan described the late Alaafin as a royal father per excellence, who projected Yoruba culture and civilization with awe and dignity, noting that with his exit, Yoruba has lost a rare gem.

“A highly scholarly, pragmatic and dynamic monarch with undiluted love for his race and people, Alaafin would be sorely missed by humanity for his contributions which would continue to speak for him eternally.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper