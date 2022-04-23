APC: Tension in ‘Buhari House’ as Adamu suspends all directors





.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A pall of gloom descended on the ‘Buhari House’ national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Friday following the decision of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu ordering all departmental directors at the party headquarters to proceed on an indefinite suspension.

Adamu had on assumption of office on April 1 hinted at the possibility of reorganizing the national secretariat.

He has in the interim, embarked on remodelling the party secretariat, relocating his office from the third to the ground floor.

On April 1, Adamu had disclosed the possibility of probing the staff of the secretariat, especially its directors.

The former Nasarawa governor declared that the party could not continue to carry on with the old way of doing things, adding that his administration will have zero tolerance for failure.

Also Read:

.APC Crisis: Serving, former govs tearing party apart — Adamu

“As for you the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper