Benue herdsmen attacks: Casualty figure rise to 22





…royal father commends military for swift response to distress call

…sympathizes with injured soldier

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The number of casualties of Thursday’s attack on communities in Kwande and Gwer West Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue state by armed herdsmen has risen from 20 to 22.

Recall that 20 persons were reportedly killed Thursday morning in what appeared another coordinated attack on communities in Waya, Jato-Aka, Turan and villages in Mbabuande and Mbapa Council Wards of Kwande and Gwer West Local Areas of the state respectively.

After the attacks, 12 bodies were recovered from the affected communities in Gwer West and eight others were found in Kwande LGAs.

But a statement issued weekend by the Chairman Gwer West Traditional Council, the Ter Tyochin, Chief Daniel Abomste which had a list of all those who lost their lives in the attack indicated that two more bodies have been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper