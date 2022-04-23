DELTA 2023: How PDP chieftains bypassed Okowa, Ibori to pick Oborevwori —Mike Loyibo, Ijaw leader





Mike Loyibo, Ijaw leader

•We’ll resist Okowa if he goes against us

•Ibori should hands up on Edevbie

•Ijaw aspirants negotiating for something else

By Emma Amaize

WHILE the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, former governor of the state,Chief James Ibori and others were making their permutations on who takes over from the former in 2023, some influential Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, power brokers and stakeholders across the three senatorial districts of the state, assembled without their knowledge to appraise the various governorship aspirants and nominate who to present to the governor and leader of the party, as their choice for the party’s 2023 governorship standard-bearer.

Chairman, Delta South Political Leadership and Stakeholders Forum and Coordinator of Ijaw Governorship Agenda and traditional Prime Minister of Tuomo Kingdom, Burutu local government area in the state, High Chief (Dr.) Mike Ekayama Loyibo, is one of the leaders…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper