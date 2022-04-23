Fashola tutors Anambra political appointees on governance





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

POLITICAL appointees and other top government officials in Anambra State yesterday began a two- day retreat at the famous Anambra International Convention Center in Awka with the Minister of Works and Housing and two- term governor of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Fashola as the resource person.

The participants include the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo and his deputy, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim, as well as the Secretary to the State Government, the Head of Service, Commissioners, Special Advisers, permanent secretaries and heads of statutory bodies.

Soludo said the retreat was to bring the political office holders and others up to the speed required of them in serving the state and to get them to internalise the core vision of his administration, in order to function effectively.

Commending Fashola for accepting to give Anambra government officials the rudiments…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper