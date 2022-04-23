Filmmaker Kemi Adetiba ties the knot with her Ghanaian lover





By Joy Mazoje

Nigerian filmmaker, music video director, movie director, television director and producer, whose works have been aired on MTV Base, BET, Channel O, Soundcity and Netflix, no other person than Kemi Adetiba, has tied the knot with her Ghanaian lover who is a music executive, Oscar Heman-Ackah.

It could be recalled that Kemi Adetiba had shared beautiful moments from her surprise marriage proposal, which occurred in Ghana on 28th January 2022.

The King of Boys filmmaker revealed that her lover, Oscar Heman-Ackah popped up the big question, and she wholeheartedly said yes.

While the entire netizens are still wallowing in the just concluded colourful traditional marriage ceremony of actress Rita Dominic and husband Fidelis Nosike, little did they know that couple of hours ago, that Kemi was tying the knot with her long time lover.

A video of Kemi and Oscar’s private ceremony, which surfaced on social media to the delight of many was well received by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper