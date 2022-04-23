PDP’s NEC meeting holds Wednesday





By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The much awaited National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, comes up on Wednesday, the 4th day of May, 2022.

In a statement signed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, national secretary of the party, the meeting kicks off at the NEC hall, national headquarters of the party, Wuse, Zone 5, Abuja at 2PM.

NEC at its 96th meeting is expected to take a final decision on behalf of the party on the zoning of its Presidential ticket, which has been hotly debated in the past few months amongst party stakeholders including governors elected on its platform, National Assembly members, Board of Trustees members and other layers of leadership.

While the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) are of the opinion that an open ticket would make room for broad-based search for a…





