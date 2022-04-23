Ramadan: Reawaken your wards’ spiritual consciousness





By Fatimah Abdul

We are now at the last ten of Ramadan, Alhamdulillah for the journey so far, may Allah see us through the entire period. (Amin).

However, it is quite essential for us to nurture the minds of our wards and reawaken their spiritual consciousness during this period. With this, they will genuinely appreciate and internalised the lessons of Ramadan while also looking forward to another Ramadan Insha Allah.

Immorality they say, is generated by idleness. Prophet Muhammad (saw) said there are two blessings of which many people are careless of, which are: good health and free time.

As students enjoy their second term holiday during this fasting period, it is a better time to encourage them towards attaining taqwa, by not limiting them to the routine of waking for sahur but consciously observing their tahajud, supplicate to Allah and observing their obligatory salawats.

Allah says in (Q23 v115-116) “Did you think we had created you in play without…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper