State of the Nation: Buhari, Govs need to act fast, Nigerians angry — Archbishop Kaigama





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

His Grace Most Revd Ignatius Kaigama, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, on Saturday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 Governors to urgently address the lingering insecurity, economic hardship and industrial action by university lecturers in the country.

Kaigama, who made this call while speaking at the maiden general congress of the indigenous people of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, stated that Nigerians were angry, sad and frustrated with the current state of affairs in the country.

Aso Rock cabal in dilemma over Buhari’s successor

The Archbishop condemned the ostentatious display of wealth by political leaders, including the exorbitant cost of party nomination forms for the 2023 elections and pointed out that if nothing is done about the situation of the poor masses, it might end up destroying the fabric of Nigeria’s nationhood.

He said, “There’s insecurity, hunger, unemployment, and the youths are out…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper