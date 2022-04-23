Tinubu, Umahi, Mohammed, Ngige, other presidential aspirants attend Aisha Buhari’s Iftar dinner





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige are among the Presidential aspirants at the Iftar dinner hosted by the First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari.

The dinner is taking place at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the First Lady had sent out invitation to all presidential aspirants of different political parties, ministers, governors and some other personalities for Ramadan Iftar dinner on Saturday.

Also Read:

Aisha Buhari invites Tinubu, Osinbajo, Atiku, Obi, Saraki, Wike others to Iftar; invitees attend without phones BUHARI: Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi in battle for ‘anointing’ Osinbajo, Patience Jonathan, Tinubu, Orubebe, Ooni, Sultan honour Aisha Buhari at book launch

As at 6:20 pm, some of the expected…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper