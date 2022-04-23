Victoria Amu vows to change narrative in Edo’s Owan West





By Emmanuel Aziken

Mrs. Victoria Amu, an All Progressives Congress, APC aspirant to the Edo State House of Assembly has promised to change the narrative of infrastructure deficit, economic stagnation and lack of effective representation in Owan West State Constituency if elected into office.

Mrs. Amu, a health professional with decades of global experience and international honours spoke as she unfolded her plans before party leaders, influential community heads, and representatives of women and youth groups.

The event at the Minister Event Hall, Sabongidda-Ora, Edo State was shadowed with endorsements from strategic party loyalists including elders and representatives of women and youth groups.

Highlighting her robust understanding of the issues and challenges impeding growth in the constituency due to her long involvement in local deliberations and politics, Victoria Amu pledged to provide effective representation that would translate into adequate empowerment…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper