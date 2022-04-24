2023: Osakwe, when optimism meets opportunity





.

By Sunday Onyewonsa

Every political season comes with its generous dose of political adventurers, many armed with ideas and ideals too brazen for the simple-minded and others furnished with far too many resources and way too little resolve to make any significant difference boding a change from the norm.

Of course, it would appear that while many political aspirants would deign to perpetuate the systemic rot and imbalances of the successive political expeditions, indulging money-splurging political patronages and vote-buying, doling out more cash than they can give an account of, most are caught up in the needless frenzy to endear themselves to the public and few have in them the restraint to not blur the lines between doing some real good to becoming a real goof.

We see it every time, the same pictures of political aspirants hobnobbing with the down and trodden and going to great and often outrageously incredible length to show that, they care, squeezing water from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper