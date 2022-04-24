2023: Your pain is my pain, Oborevwori tells Deltans 





.

…ends consultation visits across Delta

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly and frontline governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, rounded off his consultation visits across the 25 local government areas of the State, insisting that the pain of Deltans is his pain.

Oborevwori who spoke at Orerokpe, Headquarters of Okpe Local Government Area, assured the of a greater Delta, when elected as Governor of the State, adding that he is in the race for the collective good of the people.

Saying that he has the mental and physical capacity to achieve an excellent Delta, he he appealed to delegates to the right thing by ensuring he emerges as the candidate of the party for the Governorship election in the 2023 general election.

Oborevwori who addressed an unprecedented crowd of party faithfuls, delegates, leaders, elders, youths, women, supporters and other stakeholders…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper