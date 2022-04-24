Again, NPF Pensions enhance Retiree Resettlement Support Scheme





By Ikechukwu Amaechi

Aiming always to make life in retirement most comfortable for police officers, the Nigeria Police Force Pensions Limited (NPFPL) has once again enhanced its highly innovative Retirement Resettlement Support Scheme (RRSS) by 100 per cent.

This is the second time that the scheme, which is the payment of a certain amount of money to retiring police officers as welfare support, one of the creative ways the NPF Pensions devised to make life more meaningful for policemen in retirement, will be enhanced since it was introduced in 2017.

With the new enhancement, retired police officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and below will get 100 per cent of whatever they are paid now.

So, a CSP that was hitherto paid N350,000 will now receive N700,000; a Superintendent of Police (SP) will take home on retirement N600,000, a 100 per cent increase from the previous N300,000; a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) will now receive N400,000 up…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper