FG has lost will, capacity to tackle insecurity — Unity Schools





By Gabriel Olawale

The National leadership of Unity Schools Old Students Association, USOSA, has expressed sadness over the current state of insecurity in the country, saying both the Federal, legislative and judiciary have not lived up to their official responsibilities.

Speaking on state of the nation, President General of the Association, Mr. Lawrence Wilbert said that as a group they are unsettled, angered by the series of wanton killing, kidnapping and rape of thousands of innocent Nigerians by bandits, terrorists and numerous other devious, blood-thirsty groups.

His speech was titled “The unprecedented state of insecurity and misgovernance of Nigeria: A call for peaceful national protest”.

Wilbert said that government response to insecurity have been very weak and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper